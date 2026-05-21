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Local Forecast

Cooling trend begins Thursday, cloudy holiday weekend

KEYT
By
today at 4:12 am
Published 4:23 am

Happy Thursday! Onshore flow is abundant bringing may gray back to some beach areas and bringing temperatures down. Highs rise into the mid 70s and low 80s. Winds will be breezy at times but no watches, warnings or advisories expected.

More clouds hug the coastline Friday and will be slower to clear. Temperatures cool another 5-8 degrees for most and this will be noticeable heat relief from days prior. Winds and marine waters will be calm, enjoy!

Our holiday weekend is shaping up to be cool, cloudy and breezy. Some areas will see very slow clearing and temperatures into the 60s. We hold with this stagnant weather pattern into next week.

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Mackenzie Lake

Mackenzie Lake is the Chief Meteorologist for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mackenzie, click here.

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