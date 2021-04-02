Ventura County firefighter ordered to pay more than $200k for workers’ compensation fraud

Crime

VENTURA, Calif. - The Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced that a Ventura County firefighter, who was sentenced for lying to obtain disability benefits, was ordered to pay more than $200,000 in restitution and fines.

Perry Adam Lieber, 34, of Santa Barbara was charged with two felony counts of workers’ compensation fraud and one felony count of perjury in June 2020 after allegedly making false statements in order to obtain disability benefits that he was not entitled to while working for the County Fire Department.

Lieber pled guilty to the fraud charges in December and was sentenced to 90 days in jail and 24 months of felony probation in January 2021.

His crimes reportedly caused more than $186,082 in losses to York Risk Services, the Ventura County Fire Department and the County of Ventura.

As a result, he was ordered by the DA to pay $198,025 in victim restitution and $30,000 in criminal fines.

Additionally, the court ruled that multiple financial accounts controlled by Lieber, which were previously frozen by the court, are to be liquidated to satisfy the order in full--this amounts to more than $228,000.

Lieber is still expected to serve his 90-day jail sentence and complete 24 months of felony probation.

A hearing relating to the restitution payments and fines is scheduled for April 29 at 9 a.m. in courtroom 26 of the Ventura County Superior Court.