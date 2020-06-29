Ventura County firefighter charged with fraud, accused of lying about injury

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. - A Santa Barbara man who worked as a firefighter for the Ventura County Fire Department has been charged with fraud and perjury.

Perry Adam Lieber, 34, of Santa Barbara was charged with two felony counts of workers’ compensation fraud and one felony count of perjury.

Lieber is accused of lying about his physical abilities after he suffered an injury. He's also accused of lying under oath during a deposition.

Lieber also allegedly misrepresented his income while receiving a disability salary.

Two of the agencies listed as victims, York Risk Services and the County of Ventura, say they paid out more than $148,000 in this case.

Lieber is set to appear in Ventura County Superior Court on July 10. If convicted, he could face up to five years in jail and a fine that could be as much as double the amount he is accused of defrauding.