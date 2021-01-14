Ventura County firefighter sentenced for lying to obtain disability benefits

Crime

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - A former Ventura County firefighter was sentenced to 90 days in jail and 24 months of felony probation on Thursday after pleading guilty to felony workers’ compensation fraud.

Perry Adam Lieber, 34, of Santa Barbara admitted to creating false material statements in order to receive disability benefits that he was not entitled to during a workers’ compensation claim with the Ventura County Fire Department.

As a result, Victim agencies York Risk Services and the County of Ventura

sustained about $186,082 in losses.

Lieber was charged with fraud and perjury on June. 29, 2020.

In addition to the jail sentence, Lieber was immediately ordered to pay $100,000 in victim restitution and $30,000 in fines.

The court also ordered several of Lieber's financial accounts which had been previously frozen by the court to be liquidated so the order could be completed.

A hearing relating to additional restitution owed to these agencies is scheduled for March 4, 2021, at 9 a.m. in courtroom 26 of the Ventura County Superior Court.