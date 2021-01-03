One killed, others hospitalized in shooting near Santa Barbara Eastside

Crime

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and multiple others injured on the lower Eastside Sunday evening.

Officers responded along with SB City Fire to the area of Liberty Street and S. Soledad Street around 5:51 p.m.

There they determined at least one person had approached several victims on foot near Canada and Liberty Street around 5:40 p.m. The shooting then occurred, injuring multiple people.

SBPD spokesman Anthony Wagner could not release the number of victims or their current conditions, however, he confirmed that several people were transported to Cottage Hospital with injuries and at least one person later died.

The scene was cordoned off while police investigated. Officers said the investigation will continue through the night and into Monday morning. At this time, the entire SBPD Investigative Bureau has been deployed to look into this incident. Dozens of officers remain on scene.

Residents are urged to avoid the area of Canada and Liberty. Those who live nearby should stay inside their homes and follow the direction of police.

This is considered a very active investigation.

Police said this is being investigated as a gang-related event. They are searching for at least one suspect who reportedly fled the scene.

If anyone has any information about this or any other criminal activity, they are urged to contact the Santa Barbara Police Department.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.