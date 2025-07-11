State budget to convert thousands of seasonal firefighters into full-time roles and environmental law changes set to expand mitigation projects

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – This year's state budget makes a major investment in firefighting statewide including the conversion all 3,000 seasonal firefighters to full-time responders.

Hundreds of currently seasonal firefighters with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) are expected to complete the transition to full-time status by early next year stated a press release Friday from State Senate President pro Tempore Mike McGuire.

"We know that firefighters have been facing deteriorating conditions, longer and hotter fire seasons, and overwhelming fatigue as they battle the largest mega fires in American history," said State Senator McGuire. "This year’s budget is a historic first that will pivot away from an antiquated seasonal staffing model and implement what our communities need right now—an all-hands-on-deck approach with every CAL FIRE firefighter full-time and prepared to respond 24 hours per day, 365 days a year."

Over the last decade, the state has almost doubled the number of Cal Fire personnel statewide from 6,700 to over 12,000 and Cal Fire boasts the largest aerial firefighting force in the world, capable of reaching anywhere in the state within 20 minutes.

An additional 2,100 firefighters are already expected to be hired over the next 48 months thanks to funding from a previous budget agreement added State Senator McGuire's Office.

Eight of of the most destructive fires in California state history have sparked in the last five years and the largest wildfire this year is still burning in eastern San Luis Obispo County.

"The conditions CAL FIRE firefighters are facing is like nothing we’ve ever seen before, and we needed the state to have our backs so that we can keep fighting these blazes morning, noon and night, every season of the year," explained Tim Edwards, President of CAL FIRE local 2881. "While we have more work ahead, the progress we’re making is remarkable. This year’s budget action - and the expanded resources over the last several years - are game changers to make the Golden State more wildfire safe."

Notably, while the impact of recent sweeping changes to the California Environmental Quality Act on housing was extensively reported, exemptions to the public disclosure law are now included for wildfire fuel breaks, shady fuel breaks, roadside fuel breaks, and prescribed burns explained State Senator McGuire's Office Friday.

Those new exemptions for fire mitigation efforts come as more than $4 billion has been allocated for vegetation management projects statewide to reduce the risk of larger and more dangerous wildfires.