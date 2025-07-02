Fire teams battling 100-acre vegetation fire along Highway 166 west of Rock Front Ranch

SANTA BARBARA/SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews are responding to a 100-acre vegetation fire off of Highway 166, east of Sycamore Creek and west of Rock Front Ranch Wednesday.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the fire is largely contained to nearby grasses, but wind and area topography are leading the flames towards heavier vegetation.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.