Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Fire teams battling 100-acre vegetation fire along Highway 166 west of Rock Front Ranch

Image courtesy of the ALERTCalifornia camera system
By
New
Published 2:10 pm

SANTA BARBARA/SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews are responding to a 100-acre vegetation fire off of Highway 166, east of Sycamore Creek and west of Rock Front Ranch Wednesday.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the fire is largely contained to nearby grasses, but wind and area topography are leading the flames towards heavier vegetation.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
highway 166
KEYT
los padres national forest
santa barbara county fire department
vegetation fire

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content