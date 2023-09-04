Voting is now open for Coolest Thing Made in California competition

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Want to see some of the newest things being made across the Golden State and have your voice counted as to which ones are the coolest? You are in luck!

Hundreds of California-made products have been nominated for the 'Coolest Thing Made in California' competition sponsored by the California Manufacturers & Technology Association (CMTA).

Voting is open from Sep. 4 through Sep. 8 and you can vote up to five times per day for your favorites.

Visit the official CoolestThingCalifornia.com for voting and more information.

After weekly elimination rounds, the overall winner will be announced during the MakingCA Conference hosted by CMTA on National Manufacturing Day, Oct. 6.

Coolest Thing Made in California Voting Schedule: