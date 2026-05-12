Skip to Content
Top Stories

Santa Barbara man charged after shooting officer with pellet gun

KEYT
By
New
today at 8:16 pm
Published 8:29 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office announced charges filed against Mitchell Grote, 30, after he shot a police officer with a pellet gun.

Grote received the following charges after a May 8 incident:

  • aggravated mayhem
  • assault upon a peace officer
  • battery on a peace officer causing injury
  • resisting an executive officer through force
  • resisting, obstructing or delaying peace officers during course of duty

Grote also received special allegations for personal use of a dangerous or deadly weapon and personal infliction of great bodily injury, according to the SBCDAO.

Grote is alleged to have been on probation at the time of the incident, which stems from a stabbing near Santa Barbara City Hall on January 29, 2023.

Grote pleaded not guilty to all charges and denied the special allegations. His next court appearance is set for May 26 and his bail is set at $1,000,000 for the shooting and no bail on his felony probation.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

Caleb is a Digital Content Producer and Weekend Sports Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Caleb, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.