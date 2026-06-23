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Environment & Energy

Snowy Plover & Southern Sea Otter Now Part of Santa Barbara Zoo Conservation Hub

A snowy plover close up exhibit at the Santa Barbara Zoo will help the public learn more about these near shore birds when they encounter them in their natural settings.
John Palminteri | KEYT
A snowy plover close up exhibit at the Santa Barbara Zoo will help the public learn more about these near shore birds when they encounter them in their natural settings.
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Published 12:45 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – The Santa Barbara Zoo has added the Snowy Plover and the Southern Sea Otter to the newly redesigned Richard Block Conservation Hub.

This is an all-ages interactive learning space. There will be researchers and educators there daily near displays, along with actual equipment that is used in both field work and inside habitats.

The zoo is visited by thousands of guests and many schools on field trips annually.   

The goal is to teach those who see the exhibits more about the otter and plover which they may see in the wild. This hands-on program will create a sense of understanding about the native species and the need to be gentle on their environment.

The zoo is hoping everyone who comes in becomes more knowledgeable and has a sense of caring through wildlife conservation after having these personal experiences.

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John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

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