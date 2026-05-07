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Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Buzzard Defense Team’s Second Motion Heard in Lompoc Courtroom

Buzzard Defense’s Second Motion Heard in Lompoc Courtroom
Jarrod Zinn
Buzzard Defense’s Second Motion Heard in Lompoc Courtroom
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today at 11:19 am
Published 11:40 am

LOMPOC, Calif. (KEYT) - The second of two motions were heard in court today from the public defender of Ashlee Buzzard, who is accused of killing her 9-year-old daughter Melodee last year.

Yesterday, in a Santa Maria courtroom, Judge Hippach denied public defender Erica Sutherland's motion to quash a search warrant and traverse the sworn statement used to obtain it.

Reports say Sutherland claimed the warrant had been issued in haste and was based on hunches, but that prosecutor Jordan Lockey referenced incriminating evidence and Judge Hippach agreed.

Today, Buzzard is returning to the Lompoc courthouse, where Judge Stephen Dunkle will hear Sutherland's motion to compel further discovery of forensic evidence.

The hearing is scheduled for the afternoon session, and we'll have an update after it concludes.

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Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

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Jarrod Zinn

Jarrod is a North County Reporter for News Channel 3-12. For more about Jarrod, click here.

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