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Teen found guilty of first degree murder after killing Davy Glen Pichel

KEYT
By
New
today at 5:22 pm
Published 5:44 pm

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) – The Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced that a 16-year-old boy was found guilty of willful, deliberate and premeditated first-degree murder of Davy Glen Pichel.

The killing took place in June 2025 outside of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Oxnard while the teen and a second teen boy involved in the murder were both 14 years old, according to the VCDAO.

The second teen in the murder previously pled guilty to first-degree murder in January and received a maximum base term under California state law of seven years in the Secured Youth Treatment Facility.

A church volunteer found Pichel dead outside the church with heavy injuries to his head and face. Pichel also was not fully dressed at the time of his discovery, according to the VCDAO.

Paramedics later arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene before investigators from the Oxnard Police Department took on the case.

Church security video later revealed the two teens approached Pichel sitting next to the church in his wheelchair before beating and stomping him multiple times, according to the VCDAO.

The minor is scheduled for sentencing at the Juvenile Justice Center in Oxnard where he faces a maximum base term of seven years in the Secured Youth Treatment Facility, according to the VCDAO.

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Caleb Nguyen

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