Two teens charged with murdering Davy Glen Pichel at Oxnard church

OXNARD, Calif. – Ventura County District Attorney Erik Narasenko announced murder charges for two Oxnard teenagers after the June 4 death of Davy Glen Pichel.

Security footage from St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Oxnard showed that the 14-year-old and 15-year-old approached Pichel, seated near the church door next to his wheelchair, when they began stomping and beating him, according to the VCDAO.

Both walked away twice but returned to stomp Pichel again both times, causing severe injuries to his face and head before taking some of his clothes and fleeing the scene, detailed the VCDAO.

A church volunteer found Pichel dead outside the church side entrance with his head and facial injuries and without some of his clothes, according to the VCDAO.

Paramedics later pronounced Pichel dead at the scene around 6:40 a.m. June 5, before the Oxnard Police Department began its investigation, detailed the VCDAO.

Both teenagers' arraignments were continued to June 24, according to the VCDAO.