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Santa Barbara - South County

There’s No Catch, Santa Barbara’s Free Shuttle is Really Free

A free shuttle in Santa Barbara is really free. It runs four days a week.
John Palminteri
A free shuttle in Santa Barbara is really free. It runs four days a week.
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New
today at 5:12 pm
Published 6:12 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Santa Barbara's downtown Loop shuttle is free and the operators are making sure the public knows it.

The golf cart-style shuttle has been running for several months. It is a ride up and down State street from the waterfront to the Arlington theatre and back.

There's no charge, and is fully covered in part by the non-profit Friends of State Street, and also some funds from a special city account pertaining to the State Street improvements.

Some are still in disbelief and that is why new signs have been placed on the top of the shuttles, inviting riders to jump on, free of charge. With the master plan for downtown coming together, a shuttle like this or something similar is in expected to be included.

It helps those who are trying to see more of the downtown area, get around without walking the entire distance of more than ten blocks.

The shuttle runs Thursday through Sunday.

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John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

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