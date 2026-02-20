Hacienda Heights couple charged with running statewide commercial sex operation

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – On Thursday, Kevin Dong and Wei Nie, both of Hacienda Heights, have been charged with four felony counts connected to an alleged statewide commercial sex business.

On Feb. 17, Dong and Nie made their first court appearance and pled guilty to all charges. They remain in custody with bail set at $50,000 and are next due in court for an early disposition conference on Feb. 26.

The married couple were arrested earlier this month after a year-long investigation and are alleged to have owned and operated an internet-based commercial sex business as well as set up appointments at multiple residential and hotel locations statewide, including in Ventura County, stated a press release from the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

During the investigation, detectives identified more than 30 residential and hotel brothel locations across the state and over 60 profiles of women on the website believed to be commercial sex workers operating at the advertised locations detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

On Feb. 11 and 12, multiple law enforcement agencies executed search warrants at several suspected brothel locations in Ventura and Los Angeles counties during which multiple women who are suspected to be potential victims of human trafficking were contacted and provided support from victim-service providers explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, the felony charge of conspiracy to commit a crime and three felony counts of pimping are related to three sex workers contacted earlier this month in Ventura County, but do not capture all of the alleged crimes perpetrated by the Hacienda Heights couple that are still part of a statewide investigation.

Community awareness serves a crucial role in human trafficking noted the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

If you suspect potential human trafficking anywhere in Ventura County, you are asked to contact the 24/7 Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-800-636-6738.