Hacienda Heights duo arrested in connection with large-scale, statewide commercial sex operation

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Two Hacienda Heights residents were arrested after a year-long investigation into a large-scale, online commercial sex operation linked to over 30 brothel locations statewide and more than 60 women believed to be commercial sex workers.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, detectives identified two Los Angeles County residents, a 38-year-old and and a 40-year-old, as the owners and operators of an internet-based website that openly advertised commercial sex services.

During the investigation, detectives identified more than 30 residential and hotel brothel locations across the state, including multiple locations in Ventura County, as well as over 60 profiles of women on the website believed to be commercial sex workers operating at the advertised locations detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The Hacienda Heights pair are suspected of helping customers to schedule appointments at the locations identified by investigators shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

On Feb. 11 and 12, multiple law enforcement agencies executed search warrants at several suspected brothel locations in Ventura and Los Angeles counties during which multiple women who are suspected to be potential victims of human trafficking were contacted and provided support from victim-service providers explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

On Feb. 12, both the 38-year-old and 40-year-old were taken into custody at their Hacienda Heights residence and were booked into the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility for pimping, pandering, and conspiracy shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Bail for each of the suspects has been set at $200,000 added the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.