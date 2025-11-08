Skip to Content
Casillas Martial Arts Academy opens in Oxnard

Brenda Zaragoza contributed
Published 10:48 pm

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) A new martial arts academy is helping people of all ages  learn how to defend themselves

It is called the Casillas Martial Arts Academy.

Its founder is boxing champion Graciela Casillas.

She holds boxing and kickboxing titles and is the subject of the Amazon documentary; "The Lioness Within."

The gym's ribbon cutting celebration included a demonstration.

The Casillas Martial Arts Academy is located at 200 west fiftH Street in Oxnard.

