AVP Santa Barbara Open fills East Beach

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) Volleyball teams are filling East Beach sand courts.

They are competing in the AVP Next-Santa Barbara Open.

The competition began with 60 teams on Friday and the winning teams will compete through Sunday.

Prizes included money for first place teams and Rad Power electric bikes.

Fans including Cara Spieler had a chance to watch busy courts from the sidelines with her baby Leon.

Back in the day when the AVP used to be here on east beach I have faint memories of being a volunteer super fun I looked up to all the players," said Spieler, " It is awesome and now I have a baby who is watching his dad and his auntie.

She said her husband Mike Stewart, sister Katie and cousin Tory are all taking part in the competition.

Tournament Director Jordon Dryer will be overseeing the championship games on Sunday.

Fore more information visit https://805beach.com