Oxnard gang member arrested for firearm possession

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) – Oxnard Special Enforcement Unit officers arrested a 20-year-old gang member Friday just before 6:00 p.m. for possession of an unregistered firearm, according to the Oxnard Police Department.

OPD officers conducted a traffic stop at the 1800 block of Macarthur Place and noticed multiple open alcohol containers in the car.

OPD officers removed the people from the car and found an unregistered firearm in the car linked to the 20-year-old.

OPD officers also cited another passenger in the car for gang graffiti and graffiti tools after arresting the 20-year-old for illegal firearm possession.