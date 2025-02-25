Santa Barbara City Council approves amended code to curb bicycle-pedestrian problems citywide

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-.Santa Barbara City Council members unanimously amended a city code intended to curb bicycle-related problems and give enforcement more teeth .

The ordinance is citywide, not just on the promenade where complaints have surfaced.

Pocket bikes that are operated like a motorcycle are under the California vehicle code where fines ofen lead to points on driving records.

Other bike riders can get citations with $100 dollar fines.

There are diversion programs for young people that promote education and involve parents

An effort is already underway to educate young people about what is considered unsafe riding.

"Tonight the public has repeatedly asked us how we are going to get more tools for enforcement of excessive E-bikes through the city but particularly on State Street, said councilmember Eric Friedman, " and so this ordinance allows us to have those tools it gives police the flexibility to access a situation for safety reasons speed unsafe biking conditions."

Friedman had wanted to name the ordinance after our colleague John Palminteri who had a close call with the rider of a Surron pocket bike doing a wheelie.

The amended ordinance is intended to be fair to both pedestrians and cyclists.

It also encourages cyclists to walk bikes if they have to go around on the sidewalk during events such as farmers markets.

