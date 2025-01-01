Fitness and fun starts off the New Year in Santa Barbara with running and an ocean dunk

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Putting their best foot forward, hundreds of people were at the Santa

Barbara waterfront to start the New Year.

The Resolution 5K and 10K run at Leadbetter Beach left towards Stearn's Wharf about 9:15 a.m. The youngest runner was four years old. The oldest was 84 years old.

Just before taking off one of the runners said it meant a lot physically and mentally to take this on.

"Just being out here, although ancient, it's just been a great tradition to do it with my family," said Penny Arntz. "Now grandma is doing it all by herself. I'm being 82. I just thought I'd show those young kids how to do it!"

It was a two phased plan this year. "I'm going to run and walk and try not to be picked up off the pavement," she laughed.

The Santa Barbara Running group said they had pre registrations and many people who did same day sign ups to start 2025.

Lisa Dosch is the Santa Barbara Running President who greeted the runners near the start-finish line. "It's the perfect way to start the day, right? On a healthy foot. Literally on your feet. And supporting our local community. You know, all the funds that we raise from these proceeds, help our youth."

Three sisters from Northern Santa Barbara County said this was a first for them, and it was the kick off they were looking for.

Alayna Kerley said, "never on New Year's Day. No and we love running and we are excited to start the New Year with that"

On a quick stop at the turn around, Jasmine Reyes said this is part of the best start to the year.

"I'm super excited for the new year and I am just going to live it up. It means enjoying the moment, it means taking care of yourself and yeah loving yourself."

Later in the morning a New Year's Day dunk in the ocean was once called the Polar Dip. It was officially announced as canceled this year.

Even so, this group called it an organic coincidence that they were at the spot.

Hugh Margerum was asked by the city to make it a more formal event with permits and lifeguards, which he said may happen in 2026.

"I announced there is no official dip this year so this not official, this is just a spontaneous thing that a few people ended up doing," he said.

"I's a bit challenging and we all do it together. It is a comradery thing and it's a community thing and it is a beautiful way to start off the new year."

A regular New Year's Day ocean dipper, Julie DeAngelis said, "it's always my plan to dip on the first of the year as it is for millions of people around the world. It invigorates me and makes me excited for the new year. And I love seeing the community. Yeah, doing this with my friends."

"There are some people that have done this for several years, but there were new people this year that have heard that this might be happening organically, and they came down just to feel the ocean on New Year's Day, from head to toe.

Steve Worthington said, "they're doing all these studies. But the reality is, it is an endorphin high. "

"Health wise, you know they say going into cold water is just good for you and people do cold plunges after athletic activities," said Margerum.

Monica Buchkova and her daughter shared the moment. "It is a great tradition and it's fun. Good for your health. So it's a good energy for a lot of people that are happy to be here so why not."

Michael Taylor raised his arms to the sun and said, "Santa Barbara. The best, Freedom and the beach."