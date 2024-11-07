Santa Barbara Councilman Mike Jordan goes for four more years and says he does his homework on issues

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara City Council Candidate Mike Jordan says he is ready for four more years after a strong showing in his favor on election night. He has a substantial lead over challenger Terra Taylor.

Jordan says he has shown the voters in his district his desire to understand all aspect of the issues from lengthy staff reports and hours-long hearings, to specific issues to neighborhoods in District 2. That district is mainly the Mesa, but extends downtown to State Street and Cabrillo Blvd.

He has shown a concern about traffic safety, wildfire potential around Elings Park and vacation rentals that have slipped through the cracks without producing a tax revenue.

Jordan spoke with confidence on election night about the city's future with many projects in the pipeline and a sweeping set of changes possible in a relatively short period of time that hasn't been seen in decades.

He said, "I think just doing the work. So the list was, vacation rentals, safe roads, safe roads for pedestrians, bicyclists, fire safety. The people in my district get somebody that is willing to actually chase the ball and do the work, and I think they appreciate that."

Jordan explains to people often, that ideas and suggestions do not always quickly translate into immediate action. He said the words of his district residents do stick with him. "And the part of that secret sauce is having somebody engage that's in the sandbox to translate the residents perspective into city speak with people who work for the city." He said it is a constant challenge, "to get better, better connected with the public, understanding ssues that, that they want in their district."

Broadening that out to the city as a whole is another heavy lift. "I think when you start down at the basic State Street and look at all the opportunities, particularly in the downtown corridor, that we're just teetering on the precipice of, you know, the underpass, the apartment development there at the base, then De la Guerra Plaza, Paseo Nuevo housing project, the library plaza, La Cumbre. I think we're sitting on some of the biggest positive changes right in front of us since, 100 years ago in the earthquake."

He called it a great opportunity. "I think there's such a great opportunity staring us right in the face to move forward. And you'll be part of that for at least the next four years. And that's, fun."

Voters have also approved a half cent sales tax to dig the city out of the current debt and pay for essential services. "That frees us up to keep moving forward on a lot of things that people want to see." said Jordan.

Election results will be certified in early December. For an update on all the races go to: Newschannel 3 - Santa Barbara County Elections