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First Responder Wellness Forum In Arroyo Grande Takes A Look “Behind That Badge”

First Responder Wellness Forum In Arroyo Grande Takes A Look “Behind That Badge”
Jarrod Zinn
First Responder Wellness Forum In Arroyo Grande Takes A Look “Behind That Badge”
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Published 11:12 am

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. (KEYT) - Behind That Badge, a Central Coast non-profit, hosted a free First Responder wellness event at Grace Bible Church in Arroyo Grande. 

The organization is offering support for the wellness of first responders.

Attendees included active duty and retired law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMTs, corrections officers, dispatchers, Emergency Room medical staff and more, as well as their spouses and significant others.

Keynote speaker Dan Willis, author of “Bulletproof Spirit,” delivered a presentation focused on resilience and mental wellness for those in high-stress roles.

Each attendee and couple received a free copy of Willis' book and wellness vendors were on site to share information and resources.

Behind That Badge was founded by Ken and Ruby Wolff, two retired Santa Barbara County law enforcement officers with a combined 30 years of service on the Central Coast. 

Their organization is built on the belief that individuals behind the badge are personally impacted by what they encounter and experience on the job.

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Jarrod Zinn

Jarrod is a North County Reporter for News Channel 3-12. For more about Jarrod, click here.

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