New Fuel Depot in Western Goleta opens with gas more than a dollar a gallon lower than nearest competitor

GOLETA, Calif. - An area of Goleta that has been limited in its gas station options, now has a Fuel Depot, known for a lower-priced fuel than some of the major gas stations in the area.

Price Management just converted a coffee shop (formerly Zizzo) and self serve car wash into the 11th Fuel Depot on the South Coast. It is located at 370 Storke Road.

The gas price for unleaded self serve regular is about $1.20 lower than the next nearest station a half a block away.

The location across from the Camino Real Marketplace and just outside of Isla Vista has a high volume of traffic including thousands of student residents going to UC Santa Barbara.

Vice President of Price Management, Jordan Dohogne said the project has been years in the planning. "This is something I've been waiting a couple years for. There hasn't really been a great competitive landscape for gas stations in this area. So this is something we're really excited to bring to the residents and hopefully bring them a gas station that they feel comfortable at."

She said there are 12 pumps. "It's big. There's not going to be a ton of (vehicle) queuing. We have plenty of pumps for everyone."

The long rectangular lot will have a new self serve car wash facility in the back, possibly by the end of the year. Construction is underway.

The new Fuel Depot is capable of handling large vehicles such as RV's, catering trucks and vehicles towing boats with room to maneuver.

Dohogne said, "we've heard a lot of demand, just to bring that Fuel Depot brand out here. We buy our fuel from major refineries, so they're still getting that top quality fuel just at the Fuel Depot prices that they've come to know and love at 11 of our locations."

A building at the front of the property is still undergoing refurbishing and plans are still being worked out for its future.

Price Management recently converted an aging gas station in Summerland to a Fuel Depot with modern upgrades and a Point Market.