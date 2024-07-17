Santa Barbara County Health Officer said summer COVID spike is similar to last year

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.-Wastewater testing is being used to track COVID cases.

Santa Barbara County's Public Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg said there are not as many case locally as other parts of California but he said cases are normally on the rise this time of year.

Lompoc and Goleta numbers appear higher than other local communities.

Dr. Ansorg said everyone seems to know someone with COVID.

It was recently announced President Biden has COVID, too.

"It is typical this time of year. The rates go up. We have seen it every year since COVID arrived," said Dr. Ansorg, "We had a summer peak and then the bigger winter peak and it is right on time, unfortunately, and so all the best for the president I hope he recovers."

Dr. Ansorg said people who have weak immune systems are at risk.

Many of the symptoms are similar to a cold, but people who have had COVID before or who have been vaccinated are not likely to get a base case of the illness.

A new vaccine intended to treat the latest variants will be available in the fall.