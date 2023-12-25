Many businesses still cleaning up from Thursday’s intense storm in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It's been a hard few days of cleaning up after a very hard rainstorm last week.

Depending on your location you may have received four to nine inches of rain. Much of it hit before noon. The streets were overwhelmed an the drains in many areas were clogged, causing over the curb flooding.

There were many streets overflowing with rivers of water and some of it got into businesses, including on Gutierrez Street for several blocks.

The Art of Consignment was able to rescue many items in the path of the water and damage was eventually limited. One of the items saved was vintage cart, built in Solvang and, while broken, it is going to be repaired and possibly appear in the 2024 Fiesta Parade.

Some other businesses nearby were wiping down equipment, mopping floors and running fans for hours.