“Ride The Cyclone” opens at Santa Barbara High School on Sunday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-"Ride The Cyclone" is the final musical of the school year at Santa Barbara High School.

Theater students are in their final week of rehearsals.

"Ride The Cyclone" is about what happens to a choir after an accident on an amusement park ride.

Seniors Kyle Fitton and Hattie Ugoretz co-directed the one act show.

"It is a really cool show we put a lot of work in it and we have been planning it all year and it is really relatable for teens and youth," said Fitton.

"Its also a very nice story about everyone individual story and the bonds you can make as soon as you open up to somebody and share that information," said Ugoretz.

She will be studying dramatic arts at USC in the fall.

Fitton is still considering a variety of options.

The"Ride The Cyclone" music, book and lyrics are by Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell.

"Ride The Cyclone" has two performances in the high school theater on Sunday, June 4, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

It's final show will be on Monday, June 5th at 7 p.m.

Tickets ranging from $10-$25 are available at the door, located at 700 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.