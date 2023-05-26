Skip to Content
I Madonnari bring Italian chalk art back to the Santa Barbara Mission

The I Madonnari Italian Street Painting festival for the Children's Creative project is in its 37th year at the Santa Barbara Mission.
Children's Creative Project
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The 37th I Madonnari Italian street painting festival is coming alive at the Santa Barbara Mission.

It's referred to as a romantic Italian festival in line with a sister festival in Grazie di Curtatone, Italy.

The event takes place for three days beginning Saturday and through the end of the Memorial Day weekend.

Somne of the artists have already begun their drawings.

Along with professional chalk artists there will be many accomplished artists turning the black asphalt into their canvas. A special area for kids art has also been set up.

The event benefits the Children's Creative Project, and funds raised go to arts education programs in the Santa Barbara County schools.

For more information go to: I Madonnari

(More details, photos and video will be added here later today.)

