Fans Enjoy U.S. vs. Bosnia and Herzogovina

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) Soccer fans went wild watching the United States men's national soccer team vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Bars and pubs including the Santa Barbara Public Market, The Press Room, Dargan's Irish Pub, Baja Sharkeez, Institution Ale Co. and many more filled up fast and added screens inside and out.

A former Bosnian Olympic long distance runner proudly cheered on Bosnia and Herzegovina in a room packed with fans cheering on the red, white, and blue.

"I was on first Bosnia Olympic team, we came out of the war zone to compete," said Mirsada Burić.

"We are very prideful people we've been through a lot, so to be here with our family and friends, and I think about every Bosnian between SLO and Oxnard is here tonight, " said Rebeca Adam.

"We are cheering for them we are hoping we are going to win, but even if we don't, we will be happy that the better players win tonight," said Burić.

They ordered their jerseys off Tic Tok.

"I can't say I am too conflicted, I am really excited for Bosnia. We are American, though, so it is a win-win," said Iskra Volić.

"Obviously, we are small country, we're are just excited to be here," Innes Volić.

Some families brought their young AYSO players.

"It's amazing, just a great opportunity to get collective, get behind the U.S. and see how far they can go," said Jaques Habra .

Things got even rowdier when it was clear the United States would win 2-0.

"I am with my family and friends in my home I flew from Florida just this experience," said former soccer player and sports reporter Faith Busby.

"It was a huge win, down to 10 men the last 30 minutes or something, to pull that off, it is huge going onto the round of 16," said Luke Holroyd, who watched from one of the tables covered with American flags.

Bartenders said the matches have been great for business.

And with prices at the stadiums soaring, it's a bargain to watch on big screen TVs.

The next big watch party at these local bars and pubs will be England vs. Mexico.

Your News Channel will have more on the match tonight on the news.

For more information about the schedule visit https://www.fifa.com