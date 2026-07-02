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San Luis Obispo County

State safety agency responds to oily leak from moored vessel at Morro Bay Yacht Club Thursday

Image courtesy of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife
By
today at 11:49 am
Published 12:00 pm

MORRO BAY, Calif. (KEYT) – Crews with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife's Spill Prevention and Response responded to oily discharge from a vessel moored at the Morro Bay Yacht Club Thursday.

According to the Department of Fish and Wildlife, an investigation revealed that a leaky bilge was the culprit and absorbent materials were deployed around the vessel to prevent the spread of oily discharge along the surface of the water.

As of 11:43 a.m. Thursday, the state agency shared that there have been no further releases, but about three to five gallons of red-dye diesel remain onboard as clean up plans are being developed.

Luckily, no oiled wildlife has been observed at this point added the Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County

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