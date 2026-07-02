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Temps warm slightly Thursday, tracking 4th of July conditions

KEYT
By
Published 5:52 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Happy Thursday and Friday eve! The Central Coast will wake up to marine layer once again, with portions of the region expecting light drizzle or mist. Today will be another day of similar conditions, however, temperatures will rise a couple numbers.

Onshore flow will weaken today and a weak ridge of high pressure builds in, which will warm conditions slightly for your Thursday. Temperatures will be in the high 60s and 70s for the region. As we head into Friday and the holiday weekend, very mild conditions are expected. The great news is 4th of July will be pleasant with temperatures in 70s and 80s. One thing to plan for is the marine layer will be persistent each evening and morning, meaning that fireworks may be difficult to see on Saturday. As of now, models show low visibility due to fog.

Overall during the day, each day will be pleasant and warm! Enjoy!

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Mackenzie Lake

Mackenzie Lake is the Chief Meteorologist for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mackenzie, click here.

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