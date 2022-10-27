Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 6:35 pm

New location for ballot drop box serving UCSB, Isla Vista

KEYT

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - There's a new location for the official ballot drop box that serves the UC Santa Barbara and Isla Vista area.

The drop box was previously located at the Isla Vista Sheriff Foot Patrol Station, but is now located at the Student Resource Building on the UCSB campus.

Voters can access the Student Resource Building from the Pardall Tunnel and from Parking Lots 22 and 23 off Ocean Road.

The ballot box is open 24 hours a day until 8 p.m. on Election Day, November 8.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Lindsay Zuchelli

Lindsay Zuchelli is the Executive Producer at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lindsay, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content