Bird offers free scooter rides to voters in Isla Vista

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - Bird, the scooter ride rental company, is offering free rides for voters participating in the June 7 Statewide Primary.

The company says millions of eligible voters didn't participate in the 2020 election cycle because of transportation issues, so it wants to help change that.

The company launched its 'Roll to the Polls' initiative in Isla Vista.

Riders can get a free ride on Election Day by entering the code VOTE2022 in the Bird app on June 7.

Bird says the code will cover one ride up to 30 minutes within the U.S.

