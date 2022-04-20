Job search efforts underway with a focused hospitality industry career fair

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Job seekers and employers are coming together for a Visit Santa

Barbara hospitality industry career fair.

It comes at a time when employers are seeing a drop in applicants, and job seekers are looking for better pay and benefits than they had pre-COVID.

Organizers are using the rotunda at the Hilton Beachfront Resort for the gathering site.

They says, from hotels and restaurants to local attractions and outfitters, you can learn more about current job openings and meet potential employers in a relaxed, outdoor setting.

This will be an ideal location for someone looking for full or part-time work, a first or second job or to move up into a management position.

Among those attending will be the Hilton, Rosewood Miramar, Lemon Tree, Augies, Jersey Mike's, MOXI, the Santa Barbara Airport, the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, Leta hotel (Spire), Foley Family wines, Westmont and many others.

Lunch will be provided and raffle drawings will be held.

For more information go to: Hospitality Career Fair