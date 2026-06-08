Historic Chapala Street Church Transformed Into Boutique Hotel

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - A small, historic church where people once gathered in prayer is now an overnight hub for tourists.

Casa Iglesia, a boutique hotel on Chapala Street, was formerly known as First Christian Church of Santa Barbara.

Developers spent two years converting the church into a high-tech, 37-unit hotel.

Daniel Salatino, Project Manger, said Arvand Sabetian, the property owner and developer, along with AB Design Studio and architect, Will Rivera, first considered transforming the site into housing.

"The church was built in 1924 and we wanted to honor the landscape and the architecture that existed," said Salatino. "We always look at both options when we purchase a building and this one just did not lend itself to be suitable for longterm housing."

Salatino said the team went to great lengths to preserve the landmark's Spanish and Moorish architectural influences. An open-air atrium and lofts make beautiful use of the natural height, spaces and views.

The team even transplanted 100-year-old Olive Trees from Northern California.

Zen Stay Hospitality oversees contactless check-in and check-out for visitors and each room comes with equipped with a full kitchen, for longer stays.

"We hope that the community and the neighbors all enjoy us honoring this location and enjoy the improvements that are on it and anyone that's visiting just come check it out, enjoy the atrium. It's a really beautiful space. We think everybody who's going to be here is going to love their stay."