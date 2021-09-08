Future of Morro Bay power plant stacks topic of community forum

News

MORRO BAY, Calif. - The City of Morro Bay is hosting a community forum via Zoom Wednesday night, September 8, on the future of the iconic stacks at the Morro Bay Power Plant.

The company that owns the power plant, Vistra, is seeking to redevelop the sprawling waterfront property.

“This is a momentous decision", said Morro Bay City Council member Dawn Addis who sits on the Morro Bay Power Plant Subcommittee, "it’s critical that people from across Morro Bay, and the Central Coast, have the opportunity to join this important conversation."

“The stacks hold sentimental significance for some people, and for others they represent an industry that it’s time to move away from", Addis said, "we have an opportunity to decide together

if they will stay up or come down. There really has never been a decision of this magnitude in front of the community before. It’s a once in a life-time opportunity.”

The Zoom Webinar starts at 6:00 p.m.

To participate go to https://www.morro-bay.ca.us/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2631.