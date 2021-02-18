Planners to discuss height of new proposed Santa Barbara Police headquarters

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The height and several other issues connected to the proposed new Santa Barbara police station is going through an extensive review before the project will be formally approved and funded.

A work session recently took place before the Santa Barbara Architectural Board of Review.

The preferred site is at the corner of Santa Barbara and Cota Streets.

This location came after months of exploring alternative public and private land ranging from the Spencer Adams Park downtown to the vacant Sears building at the La Cumbre Plaza.

The city says the Cota Street site is a city owned parking lot and in an idea location where calls for service are of the highest. It's also near the County Courthouse.

Members raised issues about the design, entrances, neighborhood compatibility and where certain departments would be in the building as laid out.

Architect Brian Cearnal’s defended the entrance on the Santa Barbara Street side which included an area for gatherings, ceremonies and special events.

The height of the building at 53-feet is higher than normally allowed. That issue is going to the Planning Commission for a review next.

The cost of the project has been estimated at $80-million. Funding would come in part from the voter-approved Measure C tax. That was designated for capital projects such as road and sidewalk repairs along with a committed funding source for the police command center.

Currently the police department's headquarters on Figueroa St. is a risky building. It was constructed in the 1950's and is said to be both inadequate and seismically unsafe.

The city was so nervous about an earthquake catastrophe there when the dispatch center was in the basement, it moved that function into the Granada garage building.

Last year thousands of people rallied in the streets to call for a defunding and redesign of the police operations in Santa Barbara. It is still to be seen if that will be part of the final project as part of the new headquarters.

Chief Lori Luhnow retired from her post last weekend. The interim Chief of Police is former undersheriff Barney Melekian.

