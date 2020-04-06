Who to call if you see large gatherings during social distancing order

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Large groups are still hanging out together at the beach and playing sports on fields during California's Stay-At-Home order. On March 19th Governor Gavin Newsom issued the order slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

During the Stay-At-Home order Californians are allowed to go to the store for essential item, go to essential appointments and doctor visits and exercise outside while maintaining social distancing or six feet from another person. However in Santa Barbara the city has been forced to close the volleyball courts, basketball courts, skate parks, picnic tables, exercise equipment and certain fields to prevent large gatherings of people.

Santa Barbara City and County first responders are urging people who see large groups not social distancing outside not to call 9-1-1. But rather, call one of the local dispatch numbers depending on where the violation is occurring. First responders want to keep 9-1-1 open for life-threatening emergencies.

Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office non-emergency dispatch: 805-683-2724

Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation: 805-897-1941

Santa Barbara Police non-emergency dispatch: 805-897-2300