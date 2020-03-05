Public Health addresses concerns over Grand Princess cruise ship docking in Santa Barbara

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department says there is no reason to be alarmed about cruise ships docking in the Santa Barbara Harbor in the coming weeks despite fears over the coronavirus.

The Public Health department said Thursday that the Grand Princess cruise ship currently being held in San Francisco for Coronavirus testing is believed to be the same one that was scheduled to visit Santa Barbara on March 24.

Health officials said it would not dock locally unless all passengers had been tested for the virus and cleared from a two-week incubation period. The ship would also need to be thoroughly disinfected.

The health department said if a ship were to come to the Santa Barbara area and any passengers were believed to be exposed to the coronavirus, the ship would be required to stay outside of the port.

Officials would then use helicopters to fly test kits to the ship, and the health department would work with the Harbormaster to prevent any passengers from disembarking.

If any passengers tested positive for the virus, the ship would be diverted to either Los Angeles, San Francisco, or San Diego.

The Grand Princess was ordered Thursday to stay off the coast of Northern California until all passengers and crew were tested for Coronavirus. The order came after a traveler from the ship's previous voyage died and at least one other became sick.

As of Thursday, the cruise line told the Associated Press no cases of the virus had been confirmed among passengers who were still on the ship, but some were showing flu-like symptoms. The cruise ship was supposed to dock in San Francisco after visiting Hawaii.

The City of Santa Barbara released a list of frequently asked questions regarding Coronavirus and cruise ships. To read the full list, click here.