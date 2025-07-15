City of Goleta announces Lane Closures on Los Carneros Road

Below is a press release from the City of Goleta regarding lane closures starting today, July 15th

GOLETA, Calif. – Beginning today, Tuesday, July 15, the #2 lane along northbound Los Carneros Road from Karl Storz Drive to approximately the southbound Highway 101 on-ramp will be closed. This closure will help facilitate the construction of a new storm drain being completed as part of the adjacent Heritage Ridge housing project.

Construction is anticipated to be completed by mid-August. Construction and traffic control will be in effect from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday - Friday.

The public is advised to expect slight delays along Los Carneros Road in that area during construction. "Share the Road" signage will be posted to alert motorists of the presence of bicyclists and to support safe travel for all roadway users during construction activities. Motorists are advised to stay alert and follow all posted signage.

Thank you in advance for your patience.