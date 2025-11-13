Sleeping Bags & Warm Clothing Donations Needed for the Unsheltered This Winter

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – An urgent drive has begun to make sure the unhoused and others in need have warm clothing and bedding this winter in Santa Barbara County.

The County Public Defender's office is collecting new and lightly used sleeping bags, gloves, jackets, shoes, scarves and backpacks. They are also stocking up on socks and underwear.



This will all be distributed on December 12th in front of the Public Defenders offices in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria.



The county says there are 2,400 people currently experiencing homelessness in Santa Barbara County.

This year, there is a collaboration with the non-profit Adam's Angels with a place to make a financial donation on their website that will go towards the purchases of these items for winter protection.



Donation information:

Tax-deductible financial donations may be made through the Public Defender’s partnership with Adam’s Angels.

Visit the Adam’s Angels donation portal and click “Donate." Select “Sleeping Bag Drive” from the drop-down menu to direct your gift to this effort. Funds will be used to purchase new sleeping bags and undergarments.

Select from the drop-down menu to direct your gift to this effort. Funds will be used to purchase new sleeping bags and undergarments. Items may also be donated virtually through the event’s Amazon Wishlist.

Distribution Events:

To receive donated goods, individuals must attend one of the following events on Friday, December 12, 12-2 p.m.:

Outside the Santa Barbara Courthouse at 1100 Anacapa Street

At the Santa Maria Public Defender’s Office at 312-P East Cook Street, Building A

County Public Defender’s Office:

Santa Barbara: (805) 568-3470

Santa Maria: (805) 346-7500

