On the Move for Thanksgiving Weekend? Expect a Crowd Nearly Everywhere

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Unless you are in an isolated place away from the general population, or don't plan on going out much this weekend, you could find yourself entangled in some big crowds.

The early data shows there will be at or near record travelers on trains, planes and in automobiles. From the Automobile Association of America (AAA) to ticket registrations from airlines analysts know seats will be filled and people will be in motion.

Highway 101 has already been showing signs of more cars filling the lanes, from the local population to the travelers on this coastal north-south route. Normally the Wednesday before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest times to travel but the Sunday after Thanksgiving has now been given the honor as the busiest day.

They says a good time to travel is Thanksgiving morning when the roads are generally clear.

Caltrans construction will not be taking place Wednesday evening or Thursday.

Amtrak is adding extra cars to its trains in Southern California. Among those that will be riding on the Central Coast will be students from UC Santa Barbara on the southbound train around 1:45 p.m. Traditionally they have filled the cars for that getaway afternoon train.

