Ongoing Federal Shutdown Keeps Travelers Nervous About Flights

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Travelers at the Santa Barbara Airport continue to watch the arrival and departure boards very closely, hoping to avoid any delays that would change their plans.

Thousands of passengers daily are coming and going. The government shutdown issues has led to restrictions by the Federal Aviation Administration. Santa Barbara Airport officials have posted the latest information on the airport website to assist travelers.

Airlines are also in touch with their passengers. Travel experts say non-stop flights are the most reliable during these conditions. Multiple stop flights can lead to possible delays or flight cancellations.

Efforts are underway to end the government shutdown, but even if that is announced soon it is unclear if all of the schedules can be restaffed quickly.

