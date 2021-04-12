Southwest Airlines begins long awaited Santa Barbara service to three cities

Travel

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It has been a wish from Santa Barbara area travelers for years. A low cost airlines with multiple flights to many cities. It's now happening.

Southwest Airlines now has service to and from Las Vegas, Oakland and Denver from Santa Barbara.

With that the traveler will have access to multiple other cities, and continue to find lower cost airfares. Some will be $39. one-way.

Santa Barbara tourism and hospitality leaders also say it will be a heavily marketed addition to the area and should be an economic stimulus on its own.

This could lead to more corporate meeting plans in person here and also weddings or special events.

Southwest is flying the 737 planes and recently announced it has a new order in to Boeing to upgrade to the new 150-seat 737 MAX 7.

For more information go to: Southwest Airlines or Visit Santa Barbara.

