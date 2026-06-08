Goleta Refill Store Helps Residents Reduce Plastic Waste

GOLETA, Calif. - A Goleta business is helping residents cut down on plastic waste by encouraging them to refill, rather than replace, everyday household products.

Mission Refill, a zero-waste store in Goleta, invites customers to bring their own containers and refill items such as dish soap, laundry detergent, and personal-care products instead of purchasing new plastic bottles.

According to a recent CalRecycle study, Californians discard about 5.4 million tons of plastic each year, accounting for roughly 14% of the state's waste stream.

Since opening in 2023, Mission Refill estimates it has helped keep between 25,000 and 30,000 bottles out of landfills by tracking customer refills.

Owner Valerie Voorhees says the goal is to make sustainable living more approachable by helping people make small, manageable changes rather than overhauling their lifestyles all at once.

“People think they have to completely transition their whole home overnight, but they really don't,” said Voorhees. “Everybody can just start with one simple swap. Just think about the next time you're going to run out of dish soap and stop by, and you can see how easy the process will be.”

Customers say even small efforts can make a difference.

“Plastic is everywhere, and any opportunity that you get to kind of reduce your plastic consumption feels like a really good opportunity,” said customer Abigail Mendall.

The store also carries biodegradable and greywater-safe products designed to be less harmful to the environment.

Mission Refill says its broader mission is to reduce plastic consumption while encouraging people to be more mindful of their purchasing habits and find ways to reduce waste in other areas of everyday life.

For more information on Mission Refill, you can head over to their official website.