Santa Barbara Mayor out on foot meeting business owners with relief during crisis

Money and Business

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara Mayor Cathy Murillo and Councilmember Meagan Harmon hit the streets downtown to meet business owners during what's been called the biggest crisis they and the country have faced in modern times.

Thousands of paychecks, rent payments, mortgages and business futures are at risk citywide and city leaders are sharing the current status and solutions as they know it to the minute.

A citywide order for bars, theaters and restaurants to closed except for to-go food has been followed, from what they have seen. No complaints about violators have come in.

Murillo was armed with a stack of forms for small business low interest loans. It is a process she encouraged business owners to consider immediately during the state of emergency.

Many are familiar with them because of the area-wide disaster after the Montecito mudflow crisis in January of 2018. Millions of dollars in revenue was lost in in the initial 12 days, and the recovery was a slow process throughout the region.

Murillo says the city is following guidelines from the state and national leaders.

She is hoping other local cities are in line with the same outreach and availability.

Murillo and Harmon walked several blocks between 11:30 and 1 p.m.

They ordered food along the way, and took it back to their desks at City Hall.

The Cruisery restaurant owner Aron Ashland spoke deeply about the financial impacts to his brew and restaurant operation on one of the normally busiest blocks in downtown.

He urged the city to ask landlords for relief plans and a financial break until business comes back, whenever that is.

Pascucci owner Laura Knight was answering calls and filling take-out orders with a 15 percent discount. Many restaurants trying to stay open are in the "to-go" mode.

Knight says her landlord, Ray Mahboob has been compassionate with rent adjustments during her recent relocation to 509 State St. She expects that to continue. He also offers his vacant businesses for "pop-up" sales sites for small retailers.

