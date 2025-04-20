California-style egg hunt held at the beach

OXNARD, Calif.- While some people host eggs hunts in their backyards, one California neighborhood holds an annual egg hunt at the beach.

The Hollywood Beach Neighbors Easter Egg Hunt takes place on the sand near Sunset Lane and Mandalay Beach Rd. in Oxnard, just down the street from Hollywood Beach Elementary School.

Many of the participants are students of the school.

The Easter Bunny watched over the hunt and posed for photos.

To be fair the younger kids go first.

They children ran through the sand and dunes to find dozens of plastic eggs filled with treats.

This year local realtor Jess Jackson helped organize the free event.

Parents droped off more than a dozen eggs per child beforehand.

It's a tradition that brings participants back year after year.