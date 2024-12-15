Skip to Content
Holiday boat parades shine bright in Ventura and Channel Islands Harbors

Published 4:59 pm

VENTURA, Calif.-Harbor Boat parades shined bright in Ventura and Channel Islands Harbors over the weekend.

Usually they are held on different weekends but this year both harbors hosted parades on Saturday night.

The Ventura Harbor had back to back boat parades on Friday and Saturday that were followed by fireworks shows with colorful finales.

The 48th annual event in the Ventura Harbor had a Candyland theme.

The Santa Barbara Bubble Guy and his father entertained the crowds on both nights near the Petit Cafe.

People watched from the decorated boardwalk and from restaurants including the Petit Cafe and The Greek.

There was also a carnival.

A similar boat parade took place after dark in the Channel Islands Harbor on Saturday.

Boats including yachts representing the Pacific Corinthian Yacht Club and the Channel Islands Yacht Club decorated to go with the Sleigh Bells & Spurs theme.

Many people watched from the sidewalk lining the harbor.

Many of the boats in both harbors are decorated with lights in their slips, so there's plenty of time to see them even after all the parades.

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

