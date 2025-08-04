Festivities Over, and Mounds of Old Spanish Days Confetti, Trash and Decorations Get Tossed or Stored

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara has lived up to its reputation as the biggest event of the year, even with concerns about more enforcement both locally and possibly federal immigration agents.

The crowds came out. The events took place and were still very full.

There was no shortage of food, drink, and flying confetti.

Now, there is no shortage of clean up.

The next few days will be especially busy. Already, De la Guerra Plaza has been cleaned up in an agreement that required it to be finished by Sunday afternoon. That included the removal of all the booths for food and retail, along with the entertainment stage.

The Big Green company on a contracted job cleaned up the plaza and power washed the streets.

The next phase of work will be essentially that same tasks throughout downtown, the Funk Zone, and waterfront.

Some businesses will be saving their bunting and signs for next year's Fiesta.

Public works crews started out early Monday morning with sweepers and hand tools. They also picked up all the cones, barricades and signage left behind.

Some business owners were out front with brooms and blowers.

The hardest part will be the confetti in the landscaping and that will take days of work.

