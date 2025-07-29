Fiesta dancers rehearse the steps of the Old Mission Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-All the work and rehearsing is about to pay off.

Old Spanish Days dancers had one more rehearsal for Fiesta Pequeña on Tuesday,.

Dance groups have a designated time to rehearse

Some groups come fully dressed, others rehearse is part of the special outfits.

They plan to reveal the rest when they take the stage on Wednesday evening.

Some tourists were in the right place at the right time to see some of the dances.

Dance group directors get a chance to make sure they are spaced out for the cameras.

Gila Sahagun of Sahagun Dance Santa Barbara said has some of her daughters in her groups.

She said all the girls who are Santa Barbara natives and SB High School grads feel like family.

"It fells incredible it is a beautiful feeling it is the spirit inside it shines with life and hoping that we can share it with all of you what is what it feels like," said Sahagun, " and to see each of these young ladies perform and share their passion continue in the art of dance here in our community that just gives me tears i have to hold back."

The Fiesta Pequeña also known as "Little Fiesta" will be broadcast live tomorrow from 8-10 p.m. on News Channel 3.

